11 guns seized from 19-year-old shooting suspect

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham Police have arrested Matteo Greene, the suspect behind a shooting that took place on the morning or June 25 at South Main Ave. and Powell Blvd. The shooting resulted from a dispute Greene and the victim had over who should have yielded in a fast food drive-through line.

Officers located Greene’s car in the 1600 Block of SE 190th Ave. on July 3, taking the suspect into custody.

Officers performed a search on the following day, finding 11 firearms, with six being semi-automatic. Over 1000 rounds of ammunition were discovered as well.

Seized by Gresham Police (KPTV)

Matteo Green is being held at Multnomah County Detention Center facing the following charges:

- Attempted Assault in the First Degree

- Unlawful Use of Weapon

- Unlawful Possession of Firearms

