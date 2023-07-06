11 guns seized from 19-year-old shooting suspect
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham Police have arrested Matteo Greene, the suspect behind a shooting that took place on the morning or June 25 at South Main Ave. and Powell Blvd. The shooting resulted from a dispute Greene and the victim had over who should have yielded in a fast food drive-through line.
Officers located Greene’s car in the 1600 Block of SE 190th Ave. on July 3, taking the suspect into custody.
Officers performed a search on the following day, finding 11 firearms, with six being semi-automatic. Over 1000 rounds of ammunition were discovered as well.
(Story continues below images)
Matteo Green is being held at Multnomah County Detention Center facing the following charges:
- Attempted Assault in the First Degree
- Unlawful Use of Weapon
- Unlawful Possession of Firearms
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.