1st annual Pearl District Beer & Arts Fest coming to Portland

Beer
Beer(Pixabay)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Coming Saturday, July 29, the 1st annual Pearl District Beer & Arts Fest is coming to the North Park Blocks in Portland.

Hosted by Deschutes Brewery and Backwoods Brewing Company, the two have teamed up to honor the beer in Portland. Oregon has been on the map for 150 years as a place with great beer, due to pristine mountain water, a grain and hop-friendly climate, and ‘brewers’ passion to create some of the best beers in the world’, and the festival will honor that with fan favorites and exclusive beer releases.

Featuring over twenty Pacific Northwest breweries and cideries, food carts, local artists and live music, the festival will run from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. for one day only.

Part of the proceeds will go to Caldera Arts, a local organization that aims to support and inspire youth from undeserved communities by awakening the potential of their creative voice.

To purchase tickets and see what breweries will be participating: click here.

