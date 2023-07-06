2 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were killed and two others were injured in a serious crash in the Lents neighborhood Wednesday night.

At about 9:40 p.m., officers responded to a crash at Southeast Foster Road and Southeast 96th Avenue, near the on-ramp from Southeast Foster to northbound I-205.

Officers arrived to the scene and found a two-vehicle rollover crash. Police say two people died at the scene. Two other people were taken to area hospitals with unknown injuries.

The Major Crash Team is investigating the crash. Southeast Foster Road and Southeast Woodstock Boulevard will be closed between Southeast 94th Avenue and Southeast 101st Avenue during the investigation. The off-ramp from northbound I-205 to Southeast Woodstock Boulevard and Southeast Foster Road was closed as well.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention: Traffic Division and reference case number 23-176928.

