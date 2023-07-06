2 human-caused brush fires in Sweet Home

SWEET HOME Ore. (KPTV) - Two separate fires were ignited in Sweet Home on Wednesday, according to the Sweet Home Fire District.

Sweet Home Fire responded alongside the Oregon Department of Forestry to two separate fires, both believed to be human-caused and unintentional.

See Also: Corvallis Fire Department faced two fires at the same time on Fourth of July

The fires were quickly brought under control with the availability of resources from both agencies.

The first fire was located at the old mill property art the end of 24th Avenue in a section of extremely heavy brush. The fire appeared to be started at an abandoned camp, possibly as a result of aa smoldering camp fire, according to Sweet Home police.

See Also: Tunnel 5 Fire burned 533 acres, potentially destroyed several structures, evacuations remain in place

The second fire was on Liberty Road near Highway 20 in a mixture of dried grass, brush and trees. The cause of the fire was incomplete extinguishment of an unauthorized burn pile.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.