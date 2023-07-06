3 teens detained after stolen SUV crashes into MAX station

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Three teenagers were detained in the early morning hours on Thursday after a stolen SUV they were in crashed into a Beaverton MAX station, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy saw a silver 2022 Ford Bronco speeding south on Southwest 158th Avenue near Southwest Walker Road at 3:00 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, the SUV was going over 90 mph in a 40 mph zone as the deputy tried to keep up with it.

The deputy lost sight of the Bronco after choosing not to chase. Without turning on their siren or emergency lights, the deputy kept going and the Bronco was soon found by the deputy at the Merlo MAX station, where it had crashed into a light pole and flipped onto its side. The 16-year-old driver was seen getting out of the SUV and when the deputy asked if they were okay they ran away, according to the sheriff’s office.

An SUV crashed into a MAX platform in Beaverton on Thursday, July 6, 2023. (Washington Co. Sheriff's Office)

The teen ran into the woods near Merlo Station High School as the deputy chased them on foot. A little while later, the deputy found the teen and quickly took them into custody. The driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital with unspecified injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

When additional deputies arrived at the scene of the crash, they found two more passengers who were 15 and 16 years old. The passengers were examined by medical professionals for minor injuries at the scene. No current criminal charges were filed against the passengers, who were eventually released to their parents.

Although they were not found, deputies learned that a third, 16-year-old passenger had run away from the crash scene.

Later, deputies found that the SUV was unreported stolen from Portland. The owner told the deputies that they had left their keys on a key rack in their home, and that someone had broken in and taken both their wallet and keys. The victim said that repeated attempts to use their credit card had also been made.

The case was turned over to the Portland Police Bureau and the Washington County Juvenile Department.

