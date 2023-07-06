Blanchet House asking for wheeled suitcase donations to help homeless in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Blanchet House & Farm are asking for donations of wheeled bags and wheeled suitcases in good condition, to help those experiencing homelessness with the upcoming daytime camping ordinance.

With the upcoming ordinance that will prohibit camping from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., many of those who are homeless in Portland will be affected and will have to move their belongings back and forth to access services such as Blanchet House’s free café.

Many of those experiencing homelessness in Portland have one or more physical disabilities or chronic illnesses and will make frequent moving difficult as well. Those who are using temporary shelters will also need to transport their belongings on public transport or by foot.

If you have a wheeled bag or wheeled suitcase that you are willing and able to donate, you can drop it off at Blanchet House during donation hours Monday to Saturday, 8-10:30 a.m. or 1:30-4 p.m. The items must be in condition, as Blanchet House cannot accept broken items.

To learn more about you can help or get more information: click here.

