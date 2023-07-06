Blanchet House asking for wheeled suitcase donations to help homeless in Portland

Homeless Camps
Homeless Camps(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:13 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Blanchet House & Farm are asking for donations of wheeled bags and wheeled suitcases in good condition, to help those experiencing homelessness with the upcoming daytime camping ordinance.

RELATED: Portland camping ban passes council vote 3-1

With the upcoming ordinance that will prohibit camping from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., many of those who are homeless in Portland will be affected and will have to move their belongings back and forth to access services such as Blanchet House’s free café.

SEE ALSO: Portland-area homeless services groups brace for new camping ban

Many of those experiencing homelessness in Portland have one or more physical disabilities or chronic illnesses and will make frequent moving difficult as well. Those who are using temporary shelters will also need to transport their belongings on public transport or by foot.

RELATED: Portland city council hears public testimony on new homeless camping ban

If you have a wheeled bag or wheeled suitcase that you are willing and able to donate, you can drop it off at Blanchet House during donation hours Monday to Saturday, 8-10:30 a.m. or 1:30-4 p.m. The items must be in condition, as Blanchet House cannot accept broken items.

To learn more about you can help or get more information: click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in 3 Portland shootings overnight.
2 dead in 3 Portland shootings overnight
More people came to the Oregon coast on Friday with warmer weather.
Oregon coast now offering same-day camping registration
Travis Philmlee Sr. hit-and-run pkg
Father remembers son killed in hit-and-run in NE Portland
File
Fireworks possibly caused building fire in Lloyd District
Tunnel 5 fire 533 acres
Tunnel 5 Fire in Columbia Gorge at 5% containment; Skamania Co. authorities say timeline uncertain

Latest News

Oregon hospital staff
Oregon Health Plan expands coverage to qualified non-citizens
Four teenagers crashed a stolen SUV into a MAX station in Beaverton on Thursday, July 6, 2023...
3 teens detained after stolen SUV crashes into MAX station
iPhone Screen
CenturyLink fined $923,00 for illegal telephone disconnections during COVID-19 pandemic
Tunnel 5 fire July 3rd. View from Columbia Gorge Hotel.
Tunnel 5 Fire grows slightly overnight, remains at 5% containment