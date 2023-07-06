Broadway Bridge to close for two weekends in July

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In accordance with its annual inspection, the Broadway Bridge will be closed on two separate weekends this month.

On July 15 to 16 and July 22 to 23 the bridge will be closed to motorized vehicles from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for crews to conduct deck work and minor repairs to the bridge. The bridge will stay open for pedestrians and cyclists, but if plan on driving you are urged to take a different route.

The Portland Streetcar will also not be operating on the bridge during these closures.

