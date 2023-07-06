CenturyLink fined $923,000 for illegal telephone disconnections during COVID-19 pandemic

LACEY Wash. (KPTV) - The Utilities and Transportation Commission has fined CenturyLink Communications LLC, for $923,000 for involuntarily disconnecting or suspending nearly 1,000 telephone accounts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A judge found that CenturyLink, doing business as Lumen Technologies, unlawfully disconnected 923 customers from service during Washington Gov. Inslee’s emergency proclamation that lasted from March 2020 through Sept. 30, 2021.

On May 29, 2020, Governor Inslee issued an emergency proclamation prohibiting all telecommunications providers in Washington from disconnecting any residential customers from telecommunications service due to nonpayment.

They are being charged $1,000 for each disconnection, to properly address the impacts to the public. Lumen argued that they shouldn’t be fined due to the disconnections being unintentional and only affected a small percentage of their customers.

When discussing the order amount, the order states, “These violations are both serious and harmful to the public. . . In this case, 923 individual customers were unlawfully disconnected from service during a time when the Governor of Washington determined that telecommunication service is an essential service, and that maintaining access to such service was essential to protect the health and welfare of Washington residents.”

Further down it states, “[Lumen’s arguments] . . . in no way alter our assessment of the impact on the businesses, households, and individuals who were deprived of their means of connecting with employers, loved ones, and emergency services during a global health crisis…”

CenturyLink is the largest local telephone company in Washington, serving approximately 650,000 residential and business lines.

