Cooling trend begins today

Good morning! Heat advisories and red flag warnings have officially expired across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. The heat wave isn’t quite over yet, but the worst of the heat is behind us.

Temperatures are starting off on a mild note with mainly clear skies. Expect to see hazy skies for at least part of the day before thin smoke starts to push east. Low clouds will be draped over the coastline this morning, but a gradual clearing should occur. Temperatures will be about 6-8 degrees cooler along the I-5 corridor, with highs reaching about 90 degrees. Our coastal communities should only hit the upper 50s and 60s.

Onshore flow will continue to strengthen as we wrap up the week. This will bring more marine air inland, so anticipate patchy morning clouds to make a return to our interior valleys. Afternoon temperatures will dip into the 80s starting Friday, and most signs point to highs in the 80s for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately with the strengthening onshore flow, westerly winds will increase through the Gorge. The Tunnel 5 Fire is still active near Underwood & White Salmon, so gusty winds will make for a tough firefight. Smoke will want to drift eastward, which means poor air quality will be possible in the eastern Gorge and parts of the Columbia River Basin.

At this point, I see no sign of a good soaking rain. Patchy drizzle will be possible at times along the coast, and isolated thunderstorms could return to central & eastern Oregon starting Friday afternoon.

Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.