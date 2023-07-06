Fire damages home in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews battled a house fire in Gresham Thursday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., Gresham Fire crews responded to a fire at a home in the 2000 block of Northwest 6th Drive. Gresham police also responded to help with traffic and evacuated nearby houses as a precaution.

Neighbors told FOX 12 that everyone who lives in the house got out safely.

Crews are knocking down a house fire in Gresham. There’s still a lot of smoke. This is on 2100 block of NW Sixth Dr. Neighbors tell me that everyone who lived here got out of the house. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/8tgM5hdXXN — Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) July 6, 2023

Gresham Fire has not released any details about their response to this fire at this time. FOX 12 has reached out to learn more.

