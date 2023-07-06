Fire damages home in Gresham
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:57 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews battled a house fire in Gresham Thursday morning.
Just before 7 a.m., Gresham Fire crews responded to a fire at a home in the 2000 block of Northwest 6th Drive. Gresham police also responded to help with traffic and evacuated nearby houses as a precaution.
Neighbors told FOX 12 that everyone who lives in the house got out safely.
Gresham Fire has not released any details about their response to this fire at this time. FOX 12 has reached out to learn more.
