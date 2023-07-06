First Alert Weather Day: Portlanders flock to rivers, beaches amid soring temperatures, air quality advisory

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As temperatures climb across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington this week, some areas have seen nearly triple digits.

Despite an air quality advisory in parts of the Portland metro area for sensitive groups, many people chose to enjoy Wednesday at the beach or in the river.

Whether at High Rocks Park or Sauvie Island Beach, many people in the metro area said cooling off in the water is the only way to enjoy this hot weather.

“It’s a good way to cool down, the water is nice and cold, but not too cold,” said Caleb Schmoll, who lives nearby.

“At the beach it’s perfect,” said visitor Lori Lancaster.

With temperatures soaring into the upper 90s, people said planning an early day trip was also key.

“It’s easier to have them out here earlier and be out of here before it gets too late and too hot,” said Sabrina Lancaster, also a visitor to the area.

At Sauvie Island, from paddle boarding to building sandcastles, visitors - even furry friends - didn’t seem too bothered by the heat.

However, hot weather wasn’t the only element people had to deal with on Wednesday.

Three agencies, including the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) issued an air quality advisory for the Portland-Vancouver, and Salem metro areas due to smog. The agencies said they expect ozone pollution to reach unhealthy levels for sensitive groups. Health officials recommend if you are sensitive, limit outdoor activity. And if you can limit using gas-powered cars and equipment, that would help with pollution levels, too.

The DEQ expects the advisory will last until late Wednesday evening.

Check current air quality conditions and advisories on DEQ’s air quality index.

