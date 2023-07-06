Former Portland nonprofit director sentenced to federal prison for stealing COVID relief funds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The former director of a Portland-area nonprofit was sentenced to federal prison Thursday for stealing thousands of dollars of COVID-19 relief funds.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon says 62-year-old Theodore Johnson was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud in Dec. 2022.

SEE ALSO: Judge orders more restrictions on admissions at Oregon State Hospital

In 2017, Johnson began working as the director of operations for Ten Penny International Housing Foundation, an Oregon-based nonprofit helping people with affordable housing and rental assistance.

Congress passed the CARES Act to provide emergency financial assistance in March 2020, and, according to court documents cited by the U.S. attorney’s office, Johnson fraudulently obtained government funds on behalf of Ten Penny. He falsely claimed that Ten Penny employed 16 people and submitted fraudulent tax documents with counterfeit IRS stamps.

Ten Penny received a loan of more than $143,000. Two months later, Johnson submitted two more fraudulent applications and falsely claimed that he had used up the entire first loan on eligible expenses. He was issued a second loan of $130,000.

Johnson also applied for the Oregon Cares Fun on behalf of Ten Penny and received about $35,000.

SEE ALSO: Portland Uber drivers to receive discount on dash cams to increase safety

As part of his sentencing, Johnson was ordered to pay about $321,000 in restitution to two banks, the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Oregon Department of Administrative Services.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.