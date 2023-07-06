Inaugural Arts & Music Festival coming to downtown Vancouver

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - The inaugural Vancouver Arts & Music Festival coming to Vancouver in August will be free and open to all ages.

On August 4-6 downtown Vancouver will be inviting three days of music, art, dance and food. Three outdoor stages will have over 30 live music and dance performances.

The genres range from Jazz to Alt-Rock, African beats to Ukrainian pop. Regional and national art shows will be on display with works available to purchase for the duration of the festival.

Some activities that will be available include:

· Interactive mural painting

· Vendor booths and demonstrations in various art forms such as glass blowing and ceramics

· Instrument petting zoo

· Caricature artists

· Doodle walls

· Face painting

· Balloon art

· Lawn games

On Friday The opening ceremony will take place at noon with Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle and Washington State Poet Laureate Arianne True. ASL Interpretation will be available. Following the ceremony several performances will take place throughout the festivals grounds. A schedule of events can be found on the festivals website.

On Saturday and Sunday the festival will begin at 10 a.m.

Saturday schedule for Vancouver Arts & Music festival (Vancouver Arts & Music Festival website)

Sunday schedule for Vancouver Arts & Music festival (Vancouver Arts & Music Festival website)

For more information visit the Vancouver Arts & Music Festival website

