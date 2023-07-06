Judge orders more restrictions on admissions at Oregon State Hospital

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A federal judge has further restricted who can receive treatment at the Oregon State Hospital.

The decision is intended to reduce the number of people waiting in jail to enter the mental hospital.

Judge Michael Mosman decided at a hearing on Monday that only those accused of felonies or “person misdemeanors,” such as disobeying a restraining order, are eligible for admission to the state mental hospital. People with petty offenses who could previously be admitted to the state hospital are now required to receive care in their own communities or risk having their charges dropped.

Additionally, the judge permitted prosecutors to ask for extended stays for patients accused of severe offences. Prior to Mosman’s order, those accused of felonies could only stay for six months, while those accused of crimes covered by Measure 11—typically violent felonies for which Oregon voters established a mandatory minimum sentence 30 years ago—could stay for up to a year.

Additionally, counties will now receive twice as much notice — 60 days — before a patient is sent back to the community where they were charged.

