Lillard sends message of “love,” “well wishes” to Portland tire iron attack victim

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Though he may be approaching his final days as a Portland Trail Blazer, Damian Lillard is still supporting the community.

Yesterday, he sent an encouraging video to 13-year-old Jamari Woodard, who is recovering from life-threatening injuries from a tire iron attack on June 24. Woodward was riding in a car near Southeast Foster Road when a tire iron was thrown inside, striking him in the head.

“We are praying for you to have the best results and the best speedy, full recovery possible,” Lillard said.

Woodard watched the video from his bed at OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, a smile on his face. The reaction was initially posted to the “Justice for Jamari” Facebook page, where medical updates are frequently shared.

He has one thing to say in response to Lillard’s message: “Don’t trade teams.”

