Lillard sends message of “love,” “well wishes” to Portland tire iron attack victim

Damian Lillard sends message to Jamari Woodard, tire iron attack victim.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:43 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Though he may be approaching his final days as a Portland Trail Blazer, Damian Lillard is still supporting the community.

Yesterday, he sent an encouraging video to 13-year-old Jamari Woodard, who is recovering from life-threatening injuries from a tire iron attack on June 24. Woodward was riding in a car near Southeast Foster Road when a tire iron was thrown inside, striking him in the head.

“We are praying for you to have the best results and the best speedy, full recovery possible,” Lillard said.

Woodard watched the video from his bed at OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, a smile on his face. The reaction was initially posted to the “Justice for Jamari” Facebook page, where medical updates are frequently shared.

He has one thing to say in response to Lillard’s message: “Don’t trade teams.”

Tire iron attack victim Jamari Woodard reacts to Lillard's message

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in 3 Portland shootings overnight.
2 dead in 3 Portland shootings overnight
More people came to the Oregon coast on Friday with warmer weather.
Oregon coast now offering same-day camping registration
Police on scene of deadly crash in Lents neighborhood
2 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash in SE Portland
Travis Philmlee Sr. hit-and-run pkg
Father remembers son killed in hit-and-run in NE Portland
Tunnel 5 fire 533 acres
Tunnel 5 Fire in Columbia Gorge at 5% containment; Skamania Co. authorities say timeline uncertain

Latest News

Jamari reaction
Lillard video to victim
Annual Bias Report shows 178% increase in hate and bias incidents statewide
Oregon hospital staff
Oregon Health Plan expands coverage to qualified non-citizens