Man gets 32 years for 2016 attempted stranger rape in Portland after DNA match

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 29-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to 32 years in prison for sexually assaulting and injuring a woman in 2016, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Timothy Deshawn Harris was sentenced to 388 months in prison by County Circuit Court Judge Jenna Plank after a Multnomah jury found him guilty on April 20.

SEE ALSO: 3 teens detained after stolen SUV crashes into MAX station

According to the DA’s office, early on July 5, 2016, Harris pointed a gun at a woman he did not know who was walking downtown. He grabbed her and pulled her to a nearby parking lot.

At the parking lot, Harris sexually assaulted the woman, hit her in the head and cut her throat with a “sharp object,” according to the DA’s office.

The victim was able to escape from Harris and found someone nearby to help her and call 911.

Police tried to find the suspect, but he left the scene before they arrived.

At the hospital, DNA was found on the victim, but police did not identify any matches at that time.

SEE ALSO: Former Portland nonprofit director sentenced to federal prison for stealing COVID relief funds

On Jan. 8, 2020, Harris was identified as a suspect for, and later convicted of, a rape in Washington state. As part of that case, his DNA was entered into the database and matched to the July 2016 attack as well.

Following the April 2023 trial, Harris was convicted of first-degree sodomy, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree attempted rape, two counts of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.