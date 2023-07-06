Not as hot today and leveling out in the mid-80s for a while

Monday should be the coolest day on the extended forecast in the upper 70s to low 80s
Low to mid-80 stretch on the way
Low to mid-80 stretch on the way(KPTV)
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:29 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Happy Thursday all,

It has been a much more mild with the hot temperatures today. At 3 pm it’s in the mid-80s in the Portland metro area and with only a few hours left to warm up, it looks like we will struggle to reach 90 and most likely land in the upper 80s. The cooler high temperatures have been accompanied today by the hazy skies. We expect this to clear up along with even cooler highs staring tomorrow. A weak trough is dropping out of the Gulf of Alaska giving us some cooler onshore air flow. This brings our high back into the low to mid-80s for the foreseeable future. If we hold on to this 80+ degree-day stretch we have in our forecast, we have a good chance of meeting or even breaking a record of consecutive days at or above 80. We are at 15 days counting today which puts us tied for 11th place. Monday seems to be the wildcard day with some models showing highs in the upper 70s. If Monday makes it to 80 we will then be tied in 2nd place for most consecutive 80+ degree days. We would have to make it to next Saturday to break the record of 23 days. Overnight temperatures will hang out right at or just below average in the mid to upper 50s.

