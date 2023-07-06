Oregon Health Plan expands coverage to qualified non-citizens

Oregon hospital staff
Oregon hospital staff
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:36 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As of July 1, full Oregon Health Plan coverage is available to all children and adults who meet income and other eligibility criteria, regardless of immigration status.

This change initially applies to 40,000 members who moved automatically from Citizenship Waived Medical to full OHP benefits. CWM members are currently being notified by state health officials and will need to report their new benefits to OHP Marketplace once they have received an eligibility notice.

This decision fulfills the promise of the 2022 Healthier Oregon initiative, which initially only made coverage available for adults ages 19-25 and 55 and older, no matter their immigration status. Funding for Oregon’s 2023-2025 biennial budget allowed for extending medical, dental, and mental health care to all ages.

According to Dave Baden, interim director of Oregon Health Authority, the expansion is meant to improve health care access across the state.

“Expanded health coverage through the full implementation of Healthier Oregon will keep more people and families healthy, which will reduce health costs and risks for every community” Baden said. “Governor Kotek and the Legislature have demonstrated a commitment to health and health equity that sets a new standard for other states.”

For those wishing to apply for OHP, you can read the eligibility requirements here or receive help in applying here. Potential applicants can also receive assistance by calling 800-699-9075 weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

