Portland chef battles it out on Food Network’s ‘Beachside Brawl’

A Portland chef is taking her skills to the beach for the second season of "Beachside Brawl" on the Food Network!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:16 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A chef who has worked in well respected kitchens in Portland and Hawaii is taking her skills to the beach for the second season of “Beachside Brawl” on the Food Network!

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks with Portland-based chef Jasmyne Romero-Clark to learn more.

Beachside Brawl airs Sunday’s at 10 p.m. on the Food Network.

