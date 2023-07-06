Portland’s Thorns FC sign new National Team Replacement Player

Portland Thorns
Portland Thorns(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:25 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Isabel Dehakiz, a 22-year-old midfielder from Arizona State University, has been signed by the Portland Thorns FC as a National Team Replacement Player.

Dehakiz played for four seasons (2018-21) at Arizona State before attending Santa Clara University for her fifth and final year, and joined the football club Deportivo Cali in Columbia. She played 13 games with Deportivo Cali, and was part of a training camp with the Colombia Women’s National Team in December 2022. She also has prior experience with their youth national teams over the years.

A National Team Player is signed when a national team player is away on international duty and does not count against the team’s roster limit.

To see more about the Thorns FC: click here.

