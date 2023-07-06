Ridgefield bicyclist injured by driver

Ridgefield, WA
Ridgefield, WA(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:29 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RIDGEFIELD WA. (KPTV) - Clark County Police have arrested a man who hit and injured a bicyclist on the morning of July 4.

The driver has been identified as 60-year-old Stephen Sauro, who has been arrested for vehicular assault.

The crash occurred at NW 291st near the intersection with NW 71st Ave. Sauro remained on scene after the collision, and the victim was rushed to PeaceHealth Medical Center with serious injuries.

The case is active and under investigation by Clark County Police.

