Southwest Airlines flight diverted after attendant, passengers receive bomb threat

A Southwest flight from Las Vegas to Maui was diverted to Oakland due to an alleged bomb threat.
A Southwest flight from Las Vegas to Maui was diverted to Oakland due to an alleged bomb threat.(Arizona's Family | File image)
By KHNL Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:18 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A plane heading to Hawaii had to be diverted after an alleged bomb threat was announced to passengers and crew.

KHNL reports the incident happened on Monday on a Southwest Airlines flight that departed Las Vegas en route to Maui.

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, flight 3316 was diverted nearly two hours after takeoff to Oakland.

A flight attendant and others onboard reported receiving a threatening picture that was AirDropped onto their phone regarding a bomb on the plane.

A passenger on board said that after landing in Oakland an officer boarded the plane along with police K-9s to search the cabin and items on the plane.

Authorities didn’t announce any immediate arrests.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in 3 Portland shootings overnight.
2 dead in 3 Portland shootings overnight
More people came to the Oregon coast on Friday with warmer weather.
Oregon coast now offering same-day camping registration
Travis Philmlee Sr. hit-and-run pkg
Father remembers son killed in hit-and-run in NE Portland
File
Fireworks possibly caused building fire in Lloyd District
Tunnel 5 fire 533 acres
Tunnel 5 Fire in Columbia Gorge at 5% containment; Skamania Co. authorities say timeline uncertain

Latest News

Oregon Senate passes hospital staffing bill
Oregon Health Plan expands coverage to qualified non-citizens
Houston police said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie...
Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 returned home the next day, police say
President Joe Biden speaks during a stop at a solar manufacturing company that's part of his...
Biden makes his economic case in deep-red South Carolina, says his policies add jobs in GOP-led states
Four teenagers crashed a stolen SUV into a MAX station in Beaverton on Thursday, July 6, 2023...
3 teens detained after stolen SUV crashes into MAX station