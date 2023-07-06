Transportation Sec. Buttigieg to visit Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - During a trip to the Pacific Northwest on Friday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will stop in Portland for a visit.

Before boarding a TriMet bus and touring 82nd Avenue Buttigieg will have meetings with elected officials, including Gov. Tina Kotek and U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Oregon. Representative Khanh Pham, Commissioner Mingus Mapps of Portland, and Executive Director of the Port of Portland Curtis Robinhold, and more.

President Joe Biden’s 2021 infrastructure plan provided $1.2 billion in federal money to Oregon. The majority of that was allocated for specific purposes, such as infrastructure for electric vehicles, earthquake-proofing, and bridge restoration. The rest of the money, around $412 million, will be used mostly to increase the safety of state roads and to repair and maintain highways.

