Transportation Sec. Buttigieg to visit Portland

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing...
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing in America Cabinet," in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Washington.(Evan Vucci | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:47 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - During a trip to the Pacific Northwest on Friday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will stop in Portland for a visit.

Before boarding a TriMet bus and touring 82nd Avenue Buttigieg will have meetings with elected officials, including Gov. Tina Kotek and U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Oregon. Representative Khanh Pham, Commissioner Mingus Mapps of Portland, and Executive Director of the Port of Portland Curtis Robinhold, and more.

President Joe Biden’s 2021 infrastructure plan provided $1.2 billion in federal money to Oregon. The majority of that was allocated for specific purposes, such as infrastructure for electric vehicles, earthquake-proofing, and bridge restoration. The rest of the money, around $412 million, will be used mostly to increase the safety of state roads and to repair and maintain highways.

