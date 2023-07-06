Tunnel 5 Fire grows slightly overnight, remains at 5% containment

SKAMANIA COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - The Tunnel Five Fire grew slightly, by one acre, overnight and remained at five percent containment, according to an update on Thursday morning.

Officials said the fire was active on the western edge Wednesday, which resulted in one acre of growth.

Firefighters were creating control lines on the steep slopes uphill from Highway 14, while helicopters with buckets and “scooper” planes dumped water from above.

Tunnel 5 Fire map (KPTV)

Crews also worked to prepare structures on the western side of the fire in anticipation of increased winds over the next few days.

Fire crews will continue to work on Thursday to control the fire.

Washington State Route 14 remains closed between mile markers 56-65 due to the fire and there is a temporary flight restriction over the Tunnel Five Fire area, including for drones.

The fire has burned more than 500 acres on the Washington state side near Hood River. Fire officials said they’re investigating as many as 10 structures that may have been destroyed.

The fire has remained at 5% containment for two days and has barely grown in that time, which is giving homeowners hope.

Many people who live near the Tunnel 5 Fire said they’re watching the latest alerts carefully and are ready to evacuate if necessary.

“My house is on a Level 1 evac notice, which means we have to be prepared, so we have some things packed up. We’ve got animals that we need to know where they’re at, at all times, just in case,” Caleb Sayler, who lives in a Level 1 evacuation zone, said. “My dad has a work buddy that’s on a Level 3 right now.”

“There was an estimated 10 structures destroyed. Now that estimate came in last night from the Incident Commander and our new Incident Commander that took over this morning, our job was to go out and verify and confirm the actual numbers. Now that process may take a couple of days,” Heather Appelhof, Tunnel 5 Fire Public Information Officer, said.

Fire officials estimate that full containment is still several weeks away.

“There is an estimated containment date of August 1, and that sounds pretty far out. Some of the reasons why are the challenges of having very steep terrain,” Appelhof said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.