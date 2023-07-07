1 dead, 4 injured in three-car crash in Corvallis

CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - The Corvallis Police Department has reported one person died and four people were injured in a three-car crash on Highway 99W in North Corvallis.

Corvallis Police and Fire went to the scene around 5:38 p.m. after a report of an injury crash north of the intersection of Highway 99W and NW Elks Ave in Corvallis. After an investigation it was determined that a Subaru Legacy crossed the center lane and collided with a Hyundai Elantra in a head-on crash.

The driver and sole person in the Subaru Legacy was a 74-year-old Monmouth woman, and was transported by medics for care.

The Hyundai Elantra had four people inside the car:

The driver, a 32-year-old Albany woman. She was transported by medics for care. The passengers, a 37-year-old Albany woman who was transported by medics for care, a juvenile, who was also was transported by medics for care, and a 65 year old Prineville woman, who was pronounced dead on scene.

There was a third vehicle involved, but only received minor damage and the driver and passenger were not harmed.

The highway was closed for about 4.5 hours while the Major Accident Investigation Team processed the scene.

The Corvallis Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene to investigate. All parties involved are cooperating with the investigation, which is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.