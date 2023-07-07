1 dead, 4 injured in three-car crash in Corvallis

Ambulance
Ambulance(Washington County)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:39 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - The Corvallis Police Department has reported one person died and four people were injured in a three-car crash on Highway 99W in North Corvallis.

Corvallis Police and Fire went to the scene around 5:38 p.m. after a report of an injury crash north of the intersection of Highway 99W and NW Elks Ave in Corvallis. After an investigation it was determined that a Subaru Legacy crossed the center lane and collided with a Hyundai Elantra in a head-on crash.

The driver and sole person in the Subaru Legacy was a 74-year-old Monmouth woman, and was transported by medics for care.

The Hyundai Elantra had four people inside the car:

The driver, a 32-year-old Albany woman. She was transported by medics for care. The passengers, a 37-year-old Albany woman who was transported by medics for care, a juvenile, who was also was transported by medics for care, and a 65 year old Prineville woman, who was pronounced dead on scene.

There was a third vehicle involved, but only received minor damage and the driver and passenger were not harmed.

The highway was closed for about 4.5 hours while the Major Accident Investigation Team processed the scene.

The Corvallis Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene to investigate. All parties involved are cooperating with the investigation, which is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of deadly crash in Lents neighborhood
2 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash in SE Portland
Victim named in SE Portland stabbing: Family shared this picture, saying Smith's cat is named...
Family, friends remember man killed in SE Portland stabbing: ‘He was a caretaker’
Fire damages home in Gresham
Fire damages home in Gresham
More people came to the Oregon coast on Friday with warmer weather.
Oregon coast now offering same-day camping registration
Four teenagers crashed a stolen SUV into a MAX station in Beaverton on Thursday, July 6, 2023...
3 teens detained after stolen SUV crashes into Beaverton MAX station

Latest News

Firefighter injured while battling 2-alarm house fire in Kalama
KPTV File Image
3 dead, 2 seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Lane County
Portland’s daytime camping ban goes into effect Friday
Tents on Portland streets
Portland’s daytime camping ban goes into effect Friday