3 dead, 2 seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people died and two others were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 126W, according to Oregon State Police.

The crash happened at about 5:46 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, on Highway 126W, near milepost 30. OSP says a Dodge Challenger was westbound on the highway when it crossed the centerline and sideswiped a Nissan Frontier. The Dodge continued out of control westbound in the eastbound lane and hit a Toyota Tacoma nearly head on.

The driver of the Dodge, identified as 51-year-old Allen David Weaver Jr., of Grace, Idaho, died at the scene. Two passengers in the Toyota, identified as 28-year-old Lacy Nicole Taylor, and 58-year-old Denise Taylor, both from Eugene, also died at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, as well as a third passenger, were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries. Their current condition is not known.

OSP says the driver and passenger in the Nissan were not injured.

Traffic on Highway 126W was impacted for about four and a half hours for the investigation. No other details have been released by OSP at this time.

