3 dead, 2 seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Lane County

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people died and two others were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 126W, according to Oregon State Police.

The crash happened at about 5:46 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, on Highway 126W, near milepost 30. OSP says a Dodge Challenger was westbound on the highway when it crossed the centerline and sideswiped a Nissan Frontier. The Dodge continued out of control westbound in the eastbound lane and hit a Toyota Tacoma nearly head on.

The driver of the Dodge, identified as 51-year-old Allen David Weaver Jr., of Grace, Idaho, died at the scene. Two passengers in the Toyota, identified as 28-year-old Lacy Nicole Taylor, and 58-year-old Denise Taylor, both from Eugene, also died at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, as well as a third passenger, were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries. Their current condition is not known.

OSP says the driver and passenger in the Nissan were not injured.

Traffic on Highway 126W was impacted for about four and a half hours for the investigation. No other details have been released by OSP at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of deadly crash in Lents neighborhood
2 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash in SE Portland
Four teenagers crashed a stolen SUV into a MAX station in Beaverton on Thursday, July 6, 2023...
3 teens detained after stolen SUV crashes into Beaverton MAX station
Victim named in SE Portland stabbing: Family shared this picture, saying Smith's cat is named...
Family, friends remember man killed in SE Portland stabbing: ‘He was a caretaker’
Fire damages home in Gresham
Fire damages home in Gresham
"Hell on Wheels" box truck stolen in southeast Portland
PETA offers reward after ‘Hell on Wheels’ box truck stolen in SE Portland

Latest News

Firefighter injured while battling 2-alarm house fire in Kalama
Portland’s daytime camping ban goes into effect Friday
Tents on Portland streets
Portland’s daytime camping ban goes into effect Friday
Victorian home destroyed by fire
Firefighter injured while battling 2-alarm house fire in Kalama