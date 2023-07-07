5 killed, including 8-month-old, in fiery crash in Eastern Oregon

MALHEUR COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Five people, including a baby, were killed in a fiery two-car crash in Malheur County on Thursday, according to Oregon State Police.

The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. on Highway 20, near Vale. OSP says a 2005 Kia Sedona was eastbound when it crossed into the westbound lane and crashed into a 2015 Nissan sedan. Both cars caught fire.

The driver of the Kia, identified as 62-year-old Lance Lightfoot, of Meridian, Idaho, died at the scene.

All occupants of the Nissan, identified as 27-year-old Cecilia Loma, 26-year-old Erik Ortiz, a 15-year-old boy and an 8-month-old girl, all from Carson, California, also died at the scene.

OSP says Highway 20 was closed for about four hours during the crash investigation.

No other details have been released.

