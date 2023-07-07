Falling bullet hits toddler after fireworks show in Independence

FILE - Independence Police Department
FILE - Independence Police Department(Independence Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:51 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE Ore. (KPTV) - A 2-year-old child was injured in the leg by a falling bullet on Tuesday in Independence and police are looking for information, according to the Independence Police Department.

At about 10:30 p.m., the toddler’s family was walking to their car after watching an Independence Day fireworks show, pulling the toddler in a wagon. According to the parents, the toddler began screaming for no clear reason. As they tried to comfort the toddler, the parents discovered a puncture wound in their leg.

SEE ALSO: Old Town shooting suspect arrested

The toddler was taken to the hospital, where medical providers discovered the wound had been caused by a bullet.

Police said their initial investigation suggested that the bullet fell from the sky and did not appear to have been intentional.

The toddler’s injury was treated and they are expected to make a full recovery.

The Independence Police Department said firing a gun within city limits is illegal and “extremely dangerous.”

“Firearm safety rules should always be followed, and a firearm should never be fired randomly into the air,” according to police.

SEE ALSO: Lillard sends message of ‘love,’ ‘well wishes’ to Portland tire iron attack victim

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone aware of a person firing a gun into the air around this time, or have any other information regarding this incident, to email Sergeant Gilbert at gilbert.lyle@ci.independence.or.us or call 503-837-1107.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of deadly crash in Lents neighborhood
2 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash in SE Portland
Victim named in SE Portland stabbing: Family shared this picture, saying Smith's cat is named...
Family, friends remember man killed in SE Portland stabbing: ‘He was a caretaker’
More people came to the Oregon coast on Friday with warmer weather.
Oregon coast now offering same-day camping registration
KPTV file image
Marion County 19-year-old sentenced to life in prison after drug deal murder
Fire damages home in Gresham
Fire damages home in Gresham

Latest News

Pistol and rifle seized during search
Old Town shooting suspect arrested
KPTV file image
Former Salem Boy Scouts leader arrested on sex abuse crimes
File
Gov. Kotek signs Oregon rent increase limit into law
Attempted Murder in Hillsboro
Hillsboro man sentenced to 90 months in prison for attempted murder