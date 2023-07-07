Falling bullet hits toddler after fireworks show in Independence

INDEPENDENCE Ore. (KPTV) - A 2-year-old child was injured in the leg by a falling bullet on Tuesday in Independence and police are looking for information, according to the Independence Police Department.

At about 10:30 p.m., the toddler’s family was walking to their car after watching an Independence Day fireworks show, pulling the toddler in a wagon. According to the parents, the toddler began screaming for no clear reason. As they tried to comfort the toddler, the parents discovered a puncture wound in their leg.

The toddler was taken to the hospital, where medical providers discovered the wound had been caused by a bullet.

Police said their initial investigation suggested that the bullet fell from the sky and did not appear to have been intentional.

The toddler’s injury was treated and they are expected to make a full recovery.

The Independence Police Department said firing a gun within city limits is illegal and “extremely dangerous.”

“Firearm safety rules should always be followed, and a firearm should never be fired randomly into the air,” according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone aware of a person firing a gun into the air around this time, or have any other information regarding this incident, to email Sergeant Gilbert at gilbert.lyle@ci.independence.or.us or call 503-837-1107.

