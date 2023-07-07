Firefighter injured while battling 2-alarm house fire in Kalama

KALAMA, Wash. (KPTV) - A firefighter was hospitalized late Thursday night after being injured while battling a house fire in Kalama.

Just after 11:30 p.m., Cowlitz County Fire District 5 responded to a fire in the 400 block of North 2nd Street. Officials say a second alarm was called while the first engine was on the way.

Crews arrived to the scene and found flames coming from the roof, the first and second level of the two-story Victorian home, which was built in 1900.

Officials say crews were only able to complete a partial search of the home when the roof began to collapse. Thankfully, the homeowner was not home at the time of the fire.

One firefighter was taken to St. John Hospital in Longview for a non-life-threatening injury. The firefighter was released a few hours later.

The fire has been extinguished but crews will remain at the home most of the day to put out hot spots. Officials say the home, valued at over $500,000, is likely a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

