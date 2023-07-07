Former Salem Boy Scouts leader arrested on sex abuse crimes

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:47 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Salem Police Special Victims Unit have arrested 56-year-old Terry James Heck as part of an investigation into the sexual abuse of a minor over a period of several years.

Heck was a leader with the Boy Scouts organization in 2017 during the abuse of a then 11-year-old child. He reportedly exhibited stalking behavior on social media over the following years.

For the investigation, a detective engaged in online communication with Heck posing as the minor child. What followed was multiple sexual messages that were of a sexual nature.

Heck was taken into custody on Thursday, July 6, and booked into the Marion County Jail on the following charges:

  • Online sexual corruption of a child, first degree
  • Luring a minor
  • Sex abuse, first degree

The Criminal Investigation Division is asking that if you have any information on this case to direct them to Detective Sabrina Hunter at 503-588-6050.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of deadly crash in Lents neighborhood
2 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash in SE Portland
Victim named in SE Portland stabbing: Family shared this picture, saying Smith's cat is named...
Family, friends remember man killed in SE Portland stabbing: ‘He was a caretaker’
More people came to the Oregon coast on Friday with warmer weather.
Oregon coast now offering same-day camping registration
KPTV file image
Marion County 19-year-old sentenced to life in prison after drug deal murder
Fire damages home in Gresham
Fire damages home in Gresham

Latest News

Pistol and rifle seized during search
Old Town shooting suspect arrested
File
Gov. Kotek signs Oregon rent increase limit into law
Attempted Murder in Hillsboro
Hillsboro man sentenced to 90 months in prison for attempted murder
KPTV File Image
5 killed, including 8-month-old, in fiery crash in Eastern Oregon