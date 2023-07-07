Former Salem Boy Scouts leader arrested on sex abuse crimes

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Salem Police Special Victims Unit have arrested 56-year-old Terry James Heck as part of an investigation into the sexual abuse of a minor over a period of several years.

Heck was a leader with the Boy Scouts organization in 2017 during the abuse of a then 11-year-old child. He reportedly exhibited stalking behavior on social media over the following years.

For the investigation, a detective engaged in online communication with Heck posing as the minor child. What followed was multiple sexual messages that were of a sexual nature.

Heck was taken into custody on Thursday, July 6, and booked into the Marion County Jail on the following charges:

Online sexual corruption of a child, first degree

Luring a minor

Sex abuse, first degree

The Criminal Investigation Division is asking that if you have any information on this case to direct them to Detective Sabrina Hunter at 503-588-6050.

