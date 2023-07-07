On the Go with Ayo at Rose Cup Races

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Race fans start your engines, the Rose Cup Races are back at the Portland International Raceway this weekend.

The iconic races will take place Saturday, July 8, and Sunday, July 9. This is the 62nd year for the high-speed racing event.

The event features amateur racing competitors from both the Oregon Region Sports Car Club of America and the Cascade Sports Car Club. This year offers six race groups.

