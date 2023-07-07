Gov. Kotek signs Oregon rent increase limit into law

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Tina Kotek signed SB 611 on Thursday, which was passed by the Oregon legislature last month and protects tenants, and prevents landlords from raising rents by more than 10% annually.

The new cap went into effect on Thursday, July 6.

The new rent limit covers most people who live in properties that have been rentals at least 15 years, which is the majority of the rentals in Oregon.

The new law applies to most rental homes, and includes spaces for manufactured homes, RVs, and floating homes in marinas. Prior to passage of SB 611, the rent increase limit for this year was 14.6%.

The new 2023 rent limit applies to all rentals that are at least 15 years old, unless there is a specific exemption in some cases of subsidized housing. If a rent increase notice is issued for more than 10%, the notice must give information about why the landlord qualifies for an exemption to the rent limit law.

Rent increase notices that were issued before July 6th, 2023 are not covered by the new law and are allowed to go into effect.

Under Oregon’s rent stabilization law, a new limit is set every October. The 2024 limit will be announced later this year.

