Hillsboro man sentenced to 90 months in prison for attempted murder

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:32 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - Washington County Circuit Judge Oscar Garcia has found Mariano James Polanco guilty of attempted murder and assault charges, sentencing him to 90 months in prison.

On July 2, 2022, 45-year-old Polanco started a dispute by parking his truck next to an RV and harassing its owner. Polanco played loud music and threw plastic bottles at the RV.

When the victim, aged 60 at the time, came out to confront him, Polanco tried to attack him. The victim tried to use his cane to fend off the attacks but was kicked away.

Polanco told the man that he was going to kill him before re-entering his truck. He put the truck into reverse and backed into the victim as a high speed, causing serious injuries.

Police were able to locate Polanco in his truck later than day, noting damage consistent to the debris found at the crime scene.

Polanco will be transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve out his sentence. Upon completion, he will also serve three years of post-prison supervision.

