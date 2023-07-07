Ambulance called after house fire in Centennial Neighborhood

Kasson
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a potential house fire in Centennial Neighborhood.

When crews arrived to the house smoke was showing from the second floor windows. Firefighters started an offensive attack on the fire with hose lines being taken in.

An ambulance was called for a resident of the home. After a primary search of the house no more residents were found and crews called an all clear.

The fire was cooled from the interior hose lines with very little extension into the attic space, according to the Portland Fire & Rescue twitter.

An investigator has been requested.

