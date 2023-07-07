Man accused of killing mother, police say

A New Hampshire man has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother. (Source: WMUR/HUDSON POLICE DEPARTMENT/CNN)
By WMUR staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:15 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, N.H. (WMUR) - A New Hampshire man has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother.

“Very good person, everybody in the neighborhood loved her,” a neighbor said of the woman who died.

A Hudson community is shaken up after investigators allege 57-year-old Christine DeGiacomo was killed in her home by her son.

Police responding to Shoal Creek Road around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday found her seriously hurt.

“What I can say is the first responding officers found the victim lying with trauma to her head,” Scott Chase, senior assistant attorney general.

She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Her son, 26-year-old Grant DeGiacomo, is charged with second-degree murder, accused of repeatedly striking her in the head.

Neighbors said they’re shocked to hear about these allegations.

“She was our friend. She’s helped me many times when i really needed it, just a lovable person. She’s going to be very missed from a lot of people,” a neighbor said.

Investigators have not said if a weapon had been found, but they did say the two lived together.

Grant DeGiacomo had previously been arrested in 2020, for firing a gun inside the home.

He was charged with reckless conduct, and court documents mention mental health issues.

Grant DeGiacomo served 18 days in jail for that crime but was then permitted to live with his mother.

Copyright 2023 WMUR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of deadly crash in Lents neighborhood
2 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash in SE Portland
Four teenagers crashed a stolen SUV into a MAX station in Beaverton on Thursday, July 6, 2023...
3 teens detained after stolen SUV crashes into Beaverton MAX station
Victim named in SE Portland stabbing: Family shared this picture, saying Smith's cat is named...
Family, friends remember man killed in SE Portland stabbing: ‘He was a caretaker’
Fire damages home in Gresham
Fire damages home in Gresham
"Hell on Wheels" box truck stolen in southeast Portland
PETA offers reward after ‘Hell on Wheels’ box truck stolen in SE Portland

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a stop at a solar manufacturing company that's part of his...
Biden launches new push to limit health care costs, hoping to show he can save money for families
Sarasota County Sheriff's Animal Services arrives on the scene of a Sarasota Police Department...
6-year-old dies after dog bite incident
TSA officers at West Virginia International Yeager Airport stopped a man with this loaded...
TSA on pace to seize record number of guns, report says
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022.
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta over Threads