Man found dead in Salem almost 7 years ago needs identified

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A man who was found dead in Salem nearly seven years ago still hasn’t been identified, Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office say.

On July 22, 2016, a body of an unknown man was found under the Marion Street Bridge in Salem, Oregon.

The man was wearing a short-sleeved dress shirt and blue denim jeans. He appeared to have brown hair with some gray and was between 35 and 65 years old. Oregon State Police partnered with Parabon NanoLabs to do a DNA analysis on the case. Based on genetic information, the man had brown eyes and brown hair, with light brown skin. Additional results of the test revealed genetic ancestry common to Central and South American Latino individuals.

The man is likely from Central Mexico with family in Las Ranas, Muchoacan.

The Oregon State Police and Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office are requesting assistance identifying the man who disappeared in summer of 2016 and has not been heard of in seven years.

The mans information has been uploaded into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System under NamUs UP#16050.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the examiner’s office at 1-503-580-9471 to report anything that may help identify this man.

Information can also be emailed to Randerson@co.marion.or.us

