Metro launches take-back program for damaged, derelict boats

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities in the Portland metro area have launched a program to help boat owners dispose of damaged or unseaworthy vessels.

Thanks to Oregon H.B. 5202, Oregon Metro and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Department have joined forces to launch the ‘Boat Take-Back’ program.

Since Jan. 30, 38 derelict boats have been turned in, and 19 have been disposed of.

SEE ALSO: Lillard sends message of ‘love,’ ‘well wishes’ to Portland tire iron attack victim

MCSO says often vessels are abandoned or dumped in rivers or on land because boat owners find the disposal of a vessel can be costly.

“They can just tie it to a tree, pull it off the trailer on the side of the road, or dump it in the river, and let it go for no charge at all and unfortunately, that just creates habit for all of us and for the beauty of our city, in a bit of our waterways,” says Stephen Dangler, MCSO.

Instead of attempting to sell your boat for a low price, this is a resource to turn in your boat for free. There are two options to choose from, express or hardship.

“If folks would like use the express option that requires them to haul it in to a disposal site so there could be some costs associated with that, but if it’s a hardship, request folks have any, they can’t dispose of haul it themselves then we’ll make sure that can happen for them. The turn-in program covers the cost of the boats been disposed of what it doesn’t cover is the trailer so there is about $100 fee,” says Jon Mayer, Oregon Metro.

SEE ALSO: Oregon coast now offering same-day camping registration

MCSO and Oregon Metro have a $350,000 Budget. They say the average cost to dispose a vessel is $2,500. But that cost can increase depending on the size, on land, floating in the water or if the vessel sunk.

The program will do more than just clear waste, it will also reduce pollution and improve the environment.

“Depending on the boat there could be asbestos containing material. I know there could be a gas or oil. If it has a Restaurant that could be a black water like sewage water that’s in there that could really cause-and-effect if at least until waterways or on land,” says Mayer.

The program is set to run through Oct. 31 or when funding runs out. People can fill out an application form on the Metro website here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.