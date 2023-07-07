More pleasant days ahead

Good morning! The cool-down has begun across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington after a stretch of afternoons in the upper 80s and 90s. Temperatures are much cooler compared to Thursday morning, with valley temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. The marine layer is deeper along the coast, and is attempting to surge through the gaps of the Coast Range & up the Columbia River. More cities inland will see low clouds this morning, but they should dissipate quickly to sunny skies. Temperatures will be 4-8 degrees cooler than Thursday, topping out between the upper 70s and mid 80s. Overall, it’s going to be a very pleasant end to the week.

We’re entering a pretty stable weather pattern over the next week or so, with just subtle changes to the forecast from day to day. Expect to see varying degrees of morning clouds, followed by mostly sunny skies each afternoon (between this weekend and late next week). The one exception could be Monday. Computer models have been hinting at a more stubborn marine layer surging inland. The reason for this is a shortwave will be passing just to our south. This will help to strengthen onshore flow, hence the reason for more clouds inland. My expectation for Monday is low clouds will linger into the early to mid afternoon, then we’ll see a gradual clearing. Temperatures may only reach the mid to upper 70s.

Bottom line: anticipate plenty of warm afternoons ahead, but nothing too hot. We’re finally settling back into a more typical early to mid-July pattern.

Have a great Friday!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.