Neighbors say Peninsula Crossing Safe Rest Village still causing problems

It's been more than a month since the Peninsula Crossing Safe Rest Village opened in North Portland and neighbors who live nearby said not much has been done to address issues that arose.

FOX 12 spoke to neighbors one week after the safe rest village opened and they said there was an increase in open drug use, drug dealing, late-night noise and other suspicious activity. On Thursday, FOX 12 went back to the neighborhood and residents said things are a little bit better, but many of the problems remain.

One of those residents is George Siebert. He lives right next door to safe rest village and said it’s been a long month for him and his wife. He said there is constant noise from the laundry rooms, bathrooms, kitchen, and showers that are located feet from his house. He also said three times a week a garbage truck comes to the camp to pick up a dumpster around 3 a.m. that wakes the neighborhood up.

“It’s an enormous sound and my wife doesn’t fall asleep after that,” Siebert said.

Not only the noise, but since the opening of the village, he and his neighbors have complained to the city about open drug use, drug dealing and other suspicious activity.

“Drug use is prevalent, it’s out of our view, mostly on the corner of Macrum and Syracuse because the dealers don’t dare drive to the gate,” Siebert said.

When the problems started to occur, FOX 12 reached out to the city and said they were being addressed. At a press availability on Wednesday Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan was asked if the concerns have been addressed and he responded with this:

“That site had for years, a lot of trade, drug trade,” Ryan said. “So it was scattered if you will. Police and community system went on it, if you did a follow-up report last week, you would find neighbors are much happier.”

Siebert said he and most of his neighbors who live in proximity to the safe rest village disagree with the commissioner.

“He’s invisible,” Siebert said. “We haven’t seen him since the opening ceremony’s vague demonstration.”

Thomas Karwaki is the chair of the University Park Neighborhood Association. According to Karwaki, neighbors who use the now cleaned up Peninsula Cross Trail are ‘happier’, but it’s the ones who live near the site that are not.

“This is a good safe rest village but the people who are direct neighbors had issues that were raised a year before the safe rest village was done and the city ignored them,” Karwaki said.

He is working with the city to reduce the nighttime noise, like moving the trash pick-up time to a morning schedule. He is also trying to get a good neighbor agreement signed.

“We want three things,” Kalwaki explained. “One we want all parties to agree they want to make this a success. Two, we will talk and do our best efforts to solve problems and three, we will respect each other.”

But the city missed the mark in implementing such a large safe rest village in a quiet neighborhood.

“They have to look at it as, would you want this to be next to your house?” Kalwaki said. “If you look at that perspective and that lens you would do a better job at making it a better place. Ask the neighbors, do what other projects do, and draw a diagram. Show the neighbors and listen to them when they react.”

Commissioner Dan Ryan’s sent FOX 12 this statement in response to the lingering frustrations:

“The Safe Rest Village team has been actively collaborating with the University Park Neighborhood Association in order to establish a Good Neighbor Agreement. As part of this effort, we have provided the neighbors with contact information for the Safe Rest Village staff, enabling them to directly communicate any concerns they may have. Whenever issues have been raised, we have worked closely with our partners to address them promptly.

In an effort to assess the situation, both Commissioner Ryan’s staff and the Safe Rest Village staff have conducted visits to the area at various times of the day and night during the initial weeks. Fortunately, after the first week, the situation has remained relatively calm. We are fully committed to promptly addressing any issues that are brought to our attention. Commissioner Ryan himself plans to meet directly with the neighbors once he returns from his vacation.”

