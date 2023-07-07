Old Town Pizza’s fundraiser encourages community to give back, ‘Believe in Portland’

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The owner of a Portland pizza restaurant is selling t-shirts meant to inspire the community to give back.

The shirts sold by Adam Milne, owner of Old Town Pizza and Brewing, say “Believe in Portland.” They cost $29, with $10 from each sale going to a local nonprofit.

Milne says it’s a simple way Portlanders can help make a difference.

“I was watching the presidential debate with my daughter, and we counted five times Portland was mentioned,” he says. “You know, we were closed at the time, we had to close our restaurant here and in that time of being closed I went through some soul searching and decided that if we could reopen, I wanted to be a positive force in this city.”

To help turn things around - he’s starting a movement hoping to inspire others to “Believe in Portland” and give back to the community, all with a t-shirt to show your pride featuring Portland’s iconic stag.

“Our thinking is simply just buy a shirt, wear the symbol of Portland with pride and know you’re going to give $10 per shirt to a great Portland nonprofit and that’s how we can all come together and make the city better,” Milne says.

Each month they’re choosing a different, local nonprofit to help make a change in the community - starting with two nonprofits he works with closely already.

“July is going to be Word Is Bond, which is a great organization that mentors Black youth,” he says. “Then we’re going to have Central City Concern which is just an Old Town neighborhood staple that is really helpful for the mentally ill and homelessness. Then we’re going to start reaching out to the community to see if other nonprofits want to be a part of it.”

If you have a local nonprofit in mind that can benefit from these sales, Milne says you can reach out to him on their Instagram.

