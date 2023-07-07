Old Town shooting suspect arrested

Pistol and rifle seized during search
Pistol and rifle seized during search(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police Bureau’s Human Trafficking Unit arrested Devario L. Preston during a search this Wednesday for a shooting that occurred in May in the Old Town neighborhood.

Preston, 25, is facing charges of attempted murder, attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.

The shooting occurred in the early hours of May 7, 2023 when officers responded to a shooting near the 200 Block of Northwest Davis St. Police found a victim whose car had been shot and gathered witness statements and video from nearby businesses to aid in the investigation.

