Old Town shooting suspect arrested

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police Bureau’s Human Trafficking Unit arrested Devario L. Preston during a search this Wednesday for a shooting that occurred in May in the Old Town neighborhood.

Preston, 25, is facing charges of attempted murder, attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.

The shooting occurred in the early hours of May 7, 2023 when officers responded to a shooting near the 200 Block of Northwest Davis St. Police found a victim whose car had been shot and gathered witness statements and video from nearby businesses to aid in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.