Portland middle school group returns home after being stranded for days on East Coast

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A group of middle school students from Portland are back home after getting stuck on the East Coast amid the wake of travel chaos. Now, chaperones are dealing with the thousands of dollars of expenses they took on for those extra days, and said they’re disappointed by the airline’s lack of willingness to help.

A trip to the nation’s capital is a rite of passage for many students graduating middle school across America.

“I want more students to be able to go and see our nation’s capital,” Lisa Coffman, a chaperone, and Lane Middle School Teacher, said.

RELATED: Middle school students from Portland stuck on East Coast trip after return flight canceled

It’s something chaperone Lisa Coffman and the community at Lane Middle School in Southeast Portland worked hard fundraising for to make it a reality.

“Lane is a Title 1 school,” Coffman said. “We didn’t have a PTA, we don’t have a foundation.”

The chaperones said the group of 21 eighth graders toured both Washington D.C. and New York City, but as they were at the gate at Newark Airport ready to board their flight back on June 27, they ran into multiple delays and cancellations, leaving them stranded on the East Coast for five extra days. They finally returned home late Sunday evening.

Chaperones said they’ve spent thousands of dollars of their own money making sure the group could eat. And said they’re disappointed by the lack of response from the airline.

“I would be on the phone with United for an hour and a half. We had three students who needed to get back. They had family emergencies and we were trying to get them on a direct flight, we were trying to do anything we could to help these kids, and the reps would transfer us and then hang up on us,” Coffman said. “They should have offered the per diem. And we’ve heard from other groups that that’s what they did.”

Even so, chaperones said they hope to be able to continue providing this opportunity to the students in their community.

“This is our very first trip, I don’t want it to be the last,” Coffman said.

They said the students remained in good spirits.

The chaperones said they are working with their traveler’s insurance to get some of the unexpected expenses covered, however, they said they’re still hopeful the airline will make it right.

FOX 12 reached out to United Airlines for comment and haven’t heard back yet.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.