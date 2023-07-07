Portland’s daytime camping ban goes into effect Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland’s daytime camping ban officially goes into effect Friday. It’s the city’s latest effort to combat the homeless crisis.

Starting Friday, people will not be able to camp on city property from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The city says for those who don’t follow the rules, they will be given several warnings and referrals to services, and then after police have made contact with someone three times, and if things still don’t change, they could then face a $100 fine or 30 days in jail.

Portland City Council voted in favor of the new city ordinance last month following a new state law that says local governments have to have specific laws in place on how, when, and where people can camp.

When this was being voted on, many Portlanders spoke out both in favor and against the ban, some saying it’s unfair, while others say something needed to change.

“It discriminates against marginalized people who sleep during the day so they can stay wake at night when the risk of harm to them is the highest,” Heather, who is against the camping ban, said.

“Unsheltered homelessness is cruel and dehumanizing. People are dying on the streets,” Dave, who is for the camping ban, said.

Now, the city says the new ban is not an effort to criminalize camping. Instead, they say it is meant to better connect those living on the streets to available shelter.

Last week, Portland police sent out a statement saying, in part:

“We do not want people to expect to see officers enforcing the camping ban on the first day or anytime soon...the community should expect an expansive roll-out process that including public outreach and education before officers are involved.”

While the camping ban does go into effect Friday, the city says it will take time to actually see the new effort make a difference.

