Portland’s O’Bryant Square to be renamed after iconic drag queen Darcelle XV

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - O’Bryant Square will be renamed Darcelle XV Plaza next week in honor of the iconic Portland drag queen, city officials announced Friday.

Walter Cole, known by the stage name Darcelle XV, passed away at the age of 92 in late March. Darcelle was known as the world’s oldest drag queen and was the first Oregonian to be named to the National LGBTQ+ Wall of Honor at the historic Stonewall Inn.

SEE ALSO: Darcelle XV added to Wall of Honor at historic Stonewall Inn

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Dan Ryan say the renaming of the plaza honors the legacy of Darcelle while celebrating the vibrant LGBTQ+ history and culture that have shaped Portland.

“By renaming O’Bryant Square to Darcelle XV Plaza, we are embracing and celebrating the indelible contributions of Darcelle XV to our city’s LGBTQ+ community,” stated Commissioner Ryan. “This renaming reflects our commitment to fostering a more inclusive city that recognizes the diversity and immense value of its residents.”

O’Bryan Square, located at 808 Southwest Harvey Milk Street, next to the highly anticipated Ritz Carlton Hotel, used to be a city park above a parking garage. Both the park and garage have been closed since 2018 because of structural damage.

In April, the city announced plans to demolish the old park and garage so a new public space could be built.

SEE ALSO: Portland City Council approves demolition of O’Bryant Square

City officials say Darcelle XV Plaza will serve as a gathering place for community events, cultural celebrations, and public gatherings.

“Renaming O’Bryant Square to Darcelle XV Plaza signifies the progress we have made as a city in embracing diversity and embracing LGBTQ+ history. May this plaza serve as a reminder of our shared journey towards inclusivity and acceptance,” said Mayor Wheeler.

The renaming proclamation for Darcelle XV Plaza will take place on July 13 at 2 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.