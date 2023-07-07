Rose City welcomes National Veteran’s Wheelchair Games

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Back in 2018, Portlanders were vocal about bringing the National Veteran’s Wheelchair Games to the Rose City.

However, when the plan was just about to fall into place the pandemic put it to a stop.

Nearly a half a decade later, the games have finally made their way to the Oregon Convention Center and brought more than 450 veterans to the air for the 42nd annual event.

“At these games,” Twila Adams, who served in the U.S. Army, said, “we learn about our disabilities from each other. You’re among friends and you’re among fellow veterans who you have not served with directly but connected with by the service that you gave.”

Dave Tostenrude, the Director for the games, said this is their fourth time in the Northwest. He explained that the roots of the NCWG go all the way back to 1981, which was a time when there were only seven events and 77 veterans.

Now, it has grown into the largest wheelchair and sports rehabilitative program in the world.

“The games are about empowering our veterans with spinal cord injuries,” explained Tostenrude. “M.S., amputations and other disabilities to learn about the possibilities they can achieve in their lives through sports and travelling.”

Jason Kelley, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, said he “loves being with my brothers and sisters. I love the enthusiasm surrounded by this presence of challenge.”

Kelley is participating in his first games this year alongside 95 other vets who are first timers too.

“It means the world to me,” Adams said. “These games changed my life.”

Adams reminisced that she was a first timer too once. However, that was more than 20 years ago.

“The day I came in and I met these people,” she recalled, “I knew that my life would never be the same.”

Adams said she was never an athlete, but when she came to the games she was surrounded by love, acceptance, and encouragement. Now, she participates in a handful of the more than 20 events, “and you’re laughing and having fun. That’s it. It’s that simple.”

She would like to spread the word to her fellow disabled brothers and sisters in arms that when they go back home, if they want to participate in sports with who she calls “standing people,” or even non-veterans, they’re more than able.

This gives me the courage to go back and re-integrate myself into the community,” she said, “so that they see not my chair, but they recognize me as a viable citizen.”

Tostenrude said they’re always looking for volunteers and that it could be a “life changing experience.”

