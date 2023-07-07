For the third time this week, Earth sets an unofficial heat record

Earth is experiencing some of its hottest days in decades. (Source: Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:47 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(AP) - Earth’s average temperature set a new unofficial record high on Thursday, the third such milestone in a week that already rated as the hottest on record.

The planetary average hit 63 degrees Fahrenheit (17.23 degrees Celsius), surpassing the 62.9-degree mark (17.18-degree mark) set Tuesday and equaled Wednesday, according to data from the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer, a tool that uses satellite data and computer simulations to measure the world’s condition.

Extreme heat is scorching regions of the U.S. (CNN, KABC, KFOX, KATU, INTERNATIONAL POLAR FOUNDATION)

That average includes places that are sweltering under dangerous heat — like Jingxing, China, which checked in almost 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius) — and the merely unusually warm, like Antarctica, where temperatures across much of the continent were as much as 8 degrees Fahrenheit (4.5 degrees Celsius) above normal this week.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday issued a note of caution about the Maine tool’s findings, saying it could not confirm data that results in part from computer modeling.

“Although NOAA cannot validate the methodology or conclusion of the University of Maine analysis, we recognize that we are in a warm period due to climate change,” NOAA said.

A woman uses a fan to cool a child as they sit on a bench at Qianmen pedestrian shopping street...
A woman uses a fan to cool a child as they sit on a bench at Qianmen pedestrian shopping street on a hot day in Beijing, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The entire planet sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human recordkeeping Monday and Tuesday, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project. The unofficial heat records come after months of unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event.(Andy Wong | AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Still, the Maine data has been widely regarded as another troubling sign of climate change around the globe. Some climate scientists said this week they weren’t surprised to see the unofficial records.

Robert Watson, a scientist and former chairman of the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, said governments and the private sector “are not truly committed to address climate change.” Nor are citizens, he said.

“They demand cheap energy, cheap food and do not want to pay the true cost of food and energy,” Watson said.

The Earth is dealing with unprecedented heat, scientists say, raising questions about human health. (Source: CNN)

___

Borenstein reported from Washington, and O’Malley from Philadelphia.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

