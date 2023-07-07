Victim identified in Argay Terrace Neighborhood shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The victim of the Argay Terrace Neighborhood shooting has been identified as 28-year-old Ace L. Lewis of Portland.

Officers with the Portland Police Bureau North Precinct responded to the scene at 12:48 a.m. yesterday to reports of a shooting in the 4400 block of Northeast 131st Place. When they arrived, they found Lewis’ body.

The medical examiner determined that Lewis died of homicide by gunshot. This case remains an open, active homicide investigation, and if you have any information about the shooting, please contact Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-9773 or Detective JD McGuire at Jeff.McGuire@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-176187.

