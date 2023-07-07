Wa. Commissioner of Public Lands visits Tunnel 5 Fire Line

CARSON, Wash. (KPTV) - Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz visited the command post and the fire line of the Tunnel 5 Fire on Thursday, praising the quick action from local crews.

At the command post at Wind River Middle School, Northwest Fire Team 12′s Incident Commander Bob Schindelar provided an update on the 461 firefighters working to contain the flames.

“Our focus is to hold the fire south of the Underwood road, and then also to the east, holding our patrol lines that we have there so we don’t have any more spread to the east, impacting a number of subdivisions going that direction,” Schindelar said.

He said the western side of the 556-acre fire has proven to be the largest challenge.

“The steepness of the terrain has proven to be very difficult for the firefighters and they are making progress here, and if we can have favorable conditions over the next few days, we are hopeful that the firefighters will be able to contain this west side,” Schindelar said. “But if conditions change and the fire continues to spread west, we may have to back off to some other ground that’s more favorable for them to fight the fire.”

A few days after the fire began, a cause has yet to be determined, and containment remains at 5%.

10 homes have officially been lost as of Thursday.

“You have a lot of fuel on that terrain that is very hot and dry, and then on top of it you have the wind so it becomes an enormously difficult fire to be able to fight,” Commissioner Franz said.

It’s a situation that called for some new technology for the state- a Kodiak aircraft which captures infrared imagery of the fire area, which they can send to those on the ground.

“It allows us to see through smoke, see through clouds and through some adverse conditions and just provides us better intel in order to make those good, accurate, timely decisions,” Schindelar said.

Commissioner Franz credited the local teams and state funding for keeping the flames from spreading even further.

“House Bill 1168 and the major investments we’ve been making in the state around new technology and wildfire response has been critical,” she said.

Level 3 evacuations remain in place within a two-mile radius of the fire, and Level 2 evacuations have been implemented along the west and eastern sides.

A map of the current evacuation levels can be viewed below:

[INSERT ATTACHED MAP]

On Friday, Governor Jay Inslee and Senator Maria Cantwell will be next to visit the command post.

