Caught on Camera: Deputies rescue fleeing suspect from burning car in Jackson Co.

WHITE CITY Ore. (KPTV) - A woman attempting to elude police was rescued from a car fire by deputies in White City on Wednesday night.

A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted a woman with felony warrants at a Chevron before attempting a traffic stop. The suspect eluded him, but he was able to identify her as Mindy Alizabeth Harrison, 30, of Shady Cove.

The deputy was able to request additional help while he continued pursuing Harrison, and a spike strip was successfully used to flatten her tires. Harrison continued driving down Rogue River Drive for nearly a mile before swerving into a ditch.

As deputies took Harrison into custody, the heat from her car’s exposed wheels caught the surrounding grass on fire, quickly spreading to the car. Deputies were able to safely take Harrison into custody and the fire was extinguished shortly after, though the car was destroyed.

Harrison is being held in Jackson County Jail on the following charges, on top of six previous arrest warrants:

Attempting to elude police by vehicle

Reckless driving

Reckless endangering

