Caught on Camera: Deputies rescue fleeing suspect from burning car in Jackson Co.

A woman attempting to elude police was rescued from a car fire by deputies in White City on Wednesday night.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:14 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE CITY Ore. (KPTV) - A woman attempting to elude police was rescued from a car fire by deputies in White City on Wednesday night.

A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted a woman with felony warrants at a Chevron before attempting a traffic stop. The suspect eluded him, but he was able to identify her as Mindy Alizabeth Harrison, 30, of Shady Cove.

SEE ALSO: Tigard seniors get to remain in homes after apartments bought by county

The deputy was able to request additional help while he continued pursuing Harrison, and a spike strip was successfully used to flatten her tires. Harrison continued driving down Rogue River Drive for nearly a mile before swerving into a ditch.

As deputies took Harrison into custody, the heat from her car’s exposed wheels caught the surrounding grass on fire, quickly spreading to the car. Deputies were able to safely take Harrison into custody and the fire was extinguished shortly after, though the car was destroyed.

Harrison is being held in Jackson County Jail on the following charges, on top of six previous arrest warrants:

  • Attempting to elude police by vehicle
  • Reckless driving
  • Reckless endangering

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene of deadly crash in Lents neighborhood
2 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash in SE Portland
Victim named in SE Portland stabbing: Family shared this picture, saying Smith's cat is named...
Family, friends remember man killed in SE Portland stabbing: ‘He was a caretaker’
KPTV file image
Marion County 19-year-old sentenced to life in prison after drug deal murder
More people came to the Oregon coast on Friday with warmer weather.
Oregon coast now offering same-day camping registration
Fire damages home in Gresham
Fire damages home in Gresham

Latest News

The family of victim Colin M. Smith shared a photo of him holding a cat. They said the cat’s...
Suspect arrested, charged with stabbing, murder of Portland man
Victim identified in Argay Terrace Neighborhood shooting
Portland’s O’Bryant Square to be renamed after iconic drag queen Darcelle XV
Falling bullet hits toddler after fireworks show in Independence
Falling bullet hits toddler after fireworks show in Independence