Fire torches SE Portland apartments

Firefighters responded to a fire at SE 102nd Ave. and SE Foster Rd. in Portland early Saturday.
Firefighters responded to a fire at SE 102nd Ave. and SE Foster Rd. in Portland early Saturday.(PF&R)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:50 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Fire crews responded to an apartment fire in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

PF&R said just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to an apartment at Southeast 102nd Avenue and Southeast Foster Road. When they arrived, they found fire at the front of the building. They worked to extinguish the flames.

Fire crews said no one was injured in the fire. The cause has not been released.

