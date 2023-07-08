Fire torches SE Portland apartments

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Fire crews responded to an apartment fire in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

PF&R said just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to an apartment at Southeast 102nd Avenue and Southeast Foster Road. When they arrived, they found fire at the front of the building. They worked to extinguish the flames.

SEE ALSO: Multnomah County will give drug users tin foil, straws, glass pipes

Fire crews said no one was injured in the fire. The cause has not been released.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.